Kamalkant Murder Case: 'No Record To Suggest Thallium-Arsenic Administered By Wife Kavita Shah,' Observes Sessions Court

Mumbai: In the thallium-arsenic poisoning deaths of Santacruz businessman Kamalkant Shah and his mother Sarladevi in September 2022, the sessions court has observed that there is “no acceptable material on record to suggest that it was the businessman’s wife Kavita Shah who administered the said poisonous substances to the deceased”.

Court Grants Bail To Kavita Shah

The court made the observation while granting bail to Kavita Shah, booked for the two murders. It was claimed that Kavita was in a relationship with Hitesh Jain, who too is an accused in the case. Her husband Kamalkant became seriously ill and died on September 19, 2022. His mother Sarla had passed away on August 13 that year. The post-mortem revealed metal poisoning in both cases. The complaint was filed by Kamalakant’s sister. The medical reports detected arsenic and thallium. Kavita was granted bail by sessions judge VM Pathade, observing that the causes of death of the said deceased do not appear to be identical.

Observation Made By The Court

The court noted that Sarladevi’s death summary prima facie showed severe Influenza A, pneumonia, left ventricular dysfunction, and hypothyroidism. Kamalkant’s death was due to a large quantity of arsenic and thallium in his blood.

“It may also be noticed that there is no acceptable material on record to suggest that it was the applicant (Kavita) who administered the poisonous substance to both the deceased or any of them,” the court said.

It also added that Kavita will also have to look after her two children; a son and a daughter.

“It is not clear as to how they are leading their lives and pursuing their studies without their parents. It would not be just and appropriate to keep the applicant accused… behind bars for an indefinite period as pre-trial conviction,” the order states.

The court further said that in view of the workload owing to the huge pendency of sessions cases, under-trial prisoners’ cases, and bail applications of this court, there is no likelihood of concluding the trial in the present case in the near future.