Kamala Mill Fire Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Yug Tuli's Plea To Travel Abroad Over Alleged Bail Condition Violation

A Mumbai sessions court rejected Yug Tuli's plea to travel abroad after noting alleged non-compliance with conditions imposed during an earlier foreign visit | File Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The sessions court on Monday rejected the application of Yug Tuli, co-owner of Mojo Bistro at Kamala Mills and an accused in the Kamala Mills fire case, seeking permission to travel abroad. The court found that he had violated a condition imposed on him when he was previously allowed to travel.

Plea Opposed By Prosecution

Tuli had approached the court seeking permission to travel to Muscat, Oman, from August 4 to August 11 for business purposes. The plea was opposed by Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty, who contended that Tuli had not complied with the conditions imposed on him when he was previously permitted to travel abroad.

The prosecution claimed that Tuli had been directed to mark his attendance and surrender his passport at N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station within three days of returning to India.

However, according to the Special Public Prosecutor, he neither marked his attendance nor surrendered his passport within three days after returning to India on or before July 19.

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Court Finds Violation

Considering the objections raised by the prosecution, the court rejected Tuli’s application, observing that the record prima facie showed that his earlier application had been allowed on June 17 subject to the condition that he mark his attendance and surrender his passport after returning to India.

However, the court said Tuli had failed to comply with those conditions. Therefore, considering the violation, the court held that Tuli was not entitled to the relief sought.

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