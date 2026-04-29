Kamal Mishra, Veteran Mumbai Journalist, Known For Impactful Transport Campaigns At FPJ, Passes Away At 56

Kamal Mishra, Veteran Mumbai Journalist |

Mumbai: Kamal Mishra, who worked for the Free Press Journal, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 56. He worked as the transport correspondent for several years with the FPJ.

He was easily one of the finest reporters of Mumbai. He covered the transport beat extensively. In fact, he was an authority on issues pertaining to the railways, state transport, BEST and taxis.

He was an extremely hard-working journalist who reported from the ground. Whether it was a train or bus accident, Kamal was among the first to reach the site. If there was a derailment he would walk down the railway tracks to see the derailed wheels for himself. His networking with railway officials from railway board members down to TTEs was amazing. He was widely respected in railway circles for his in-depth knowledge.

He ran several campaigns for the FPJ. His campaign against the cabbies' refusal to ply their trade had a huge impact. He would pose as a passenger with a cameraman following him discreetly and ask to be taken to a destination. If the cabbie refused he would report that with the taxi number, location and time. The RTO swung into action after the campaign and challaned a large number of drivers.

Several months ago he met with a severe accident while returning to his home in Kalyan from Nashik. His vehicle dashed into a tree on the highway, and he suffered serious injuries from which he never fully recovered. A pall of gloom descended over journalistic circles in Mumbai when news of his untimely demise spread like wildfire.