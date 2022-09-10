Kalyan: Two shop workers fight over discussion on inflation during PM Modi's reign, one injured | File photo

While talking about numerous concerns, two workers of two distinct shops in Kalyan West's Bazar Peth neighbourhood got into a physical altercation over the rise in inflation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, which left one worker with serious injuries. The incident took place on Friday, and Bazar Peth police have filed a case against the suspects. So far, no one has been taken into custody.

When there were no customers in their respective shops, the two workers were talking about the suffering of the poor and common man as a result of inflation. One of the workers claimed that under Modi's rule, the economic policies were poor, and as a result, inflation is on the rise. The other worker disagreed, and a quarrel ensued.

The accused has been identified as Manish Gupta while the victim is Dheeraj Pandey. Pandey used to work in a garment stop, while Gupta used to work in a store that sold kitchenware.

Speaking with FPJ correspondent Narendra Patil, senior police inspector of Bazar Peth police station in Kalyan, said, "Accused Manish Gupta and victim Dheeraj Pandey are working as workers in a shop adjacent to two separate warehouses in the Bazar Peth area in Kalyan. On Friday afternoon, when there were no customers in their respective shops, they came together, and over a cup of tea, they discussed the increased inflation in the country and the plight of the people. During the discussion, Dheeraj Pandey was talking about the debt of the country, the budget presented by the central government and its poor implementation. As Manish Gupta is a staunch supporter of Narendra Modi, he did not like Gupta's views and it led to a verbal argument between both Dheeraj and Manish. The matter turned into a fight, and in a fit of anger, Manish hit Dheeraj on the head with the lid of the cooker. Dheeraj was injured during the fight and he was admitted to a private hospital where he was discharged after one stitch."

Patil further added, "When the owner of both the shops came after seeing the fight, in order to avoid a fight, he came to Bazar Peth police station and informed about the incident. Dheeraj Pandey complained against Manish Gupta, and accordingly, we registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 324 against Manish Gupta and issued him a notice to not get involved in such types of fights in future. Since it is a bailable office, we have not arrested the accused but issued him the notice."