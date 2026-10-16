Kalyan Trader Duped Of $20,000 In Travellers' Cheque Card Fraud, Main Accused Arrested After 1 Year | File Pic

Kalyan: A Kalyan-based trader was allegedly cheated of $20,000 on the pretext of arranging a travel cheque card. In a breakthrough in the case, the Mahatma Phule police have arrested the prime accused, Nizamuddin Farid, nearly a year after the alleged fraud came to light. The second accused, Musab Farid, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Trader files complaint over alleged fraud

According to the police, the trader had handed over $20,000 to two persons for arranging a travel cheque card. However, the accused allegedly failed to provide the promised card and did not return the money despite the transaction. Realising that he had been cheated, the trader approached the Mahatma Phule police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against five persons in connection with the alleged fraud. Of the five accused, three had earlier secured anticipatory bail.

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Prime accused arrested after nearly year

During the investigation, the police traced and arrested Nizamuddin Farid, identified as the prime accused in the case. His arrest comes nearly a year after the alleged incident, while the search for Musab Farid continues.

The case centres on the alleged collection of a substantial amount of foreign currency under the promise of arranging a travel cheque card, which was never provided to the complainant. The failure to return the money subsequently prompted the trader to seek police intervention.

Search for absconding accused continues

The Mahatma Phule police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the transaction and trace the absconding accused. Further details regarding the investigation and the alleged roles of the other accused were not immediately available.

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