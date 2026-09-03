Kalyan-Titwala Local Services Disrupted Due To Railway Block, Trains Delayed Nearly An Hour

Commuters faced prolonged delays on the Kalyan-Titwala route amid a special block for Titwala station platform work | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, September 3, 2026: A special railway block undertaken for the ongoing platform extension work at Titwala station disrupted suburban services on the Kalyan-Titwala section on Thursday, leaving commuters frustrated and triggering protests at Ambivli and Dombivli stations. Several local trains on the route were delayed by nearly an hour, causing significant inconvenience to thousands of daily passengers.

The disruption was particularly felt by commuters travelling towards Titwala and Kasara, with delays cascading across the suburban network. At Ambivli station, a group of agitated passengers gathered outside the station master’s office and questioned railway officials over the prolonged delays.

Commuters alleged that they were not being given timely information about the altered train schedules, leaving them stranded on platforms with little clarity about their onward journey.

A similar situation was witnessed at Dombivli station, where passengers expressed their anger after local services were delayed during the morning rush hour.

Following the protests, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and intervened to pacify the commuters.

The situation was brought under control after railway and security personnel assured passengers that the disruptions were linked to the ongoing block and operational changes.

Platform Work Triggers Service Curbs

According to Central Railway, the special traffic and power block has been undertaken to facilitate the extension and upgrading of Titwala station’s platform to accommodate 15-coach suburban trains.

As part of the block-related arrangements, several local services have been cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, while the timings of other services have been modified.

While the railway administration has maintained that the infrastructure work is necessary to improve passenger capacity and services in the long run, the disruption has exposed the difficulties faced by commuters during major blocks.

Work Necessary, But Passengers Need Timely Information

Commuters did not object to the infrastructure work itself but questioned the railway’s communication mechanism. Passengers said that when trains are cancelled, short-terminated or delayed, clear announcements and real-time display updates are crucial, particularly during peak hours.

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"Passengers can make alternative arrangements if they are informed in advance. The problem is that we reach the station expecting a train and then have to wait without knowing how long the delay will be," commuters said.

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