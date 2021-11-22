Kalyan: Three BJP corporators from KDMC join Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has launched Operation Dhanushya Ban (Bow and Arrow its party symbol) against BJP’s Operation Lotus. As a beginning, Shiv Sena under the leadership of urban development minister and Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde succeeded to lure three sitting BJP corporators from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). They included Mahesh Patil, Sayali Vichare and Sunita Patil.

In addition, former corporators, local BJP leaders and MNS officer bearers also joined Shiv Sena in the run up to the upcoming elections to the KDMC.

Shinde, who was accompanied by his son and party MP from Kalyan Shrikant Shinde, said the Shiv Sena will score a big win in the KDMC elections against BJP. He hinted that more BJP leaders will migrate to Shiv Sena in near future.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:30 PM IST