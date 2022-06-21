Kalyan suicide case: People rally to seek justice for girl

Thane: A large number of students, teachers, auto-rikshaw union members, local residents and political parties took out a protest march from Suchak Naka to Kolsehwadi police station in Kalyan on Sunday demanding justice for the 18-year-old girl who committed suicide on June 12 after being sexually abused by eight accused for the last one and half years.

The protestors demanded execution of the culprits. The accused, including a girl, would threaten the girl that they will make her porn video and post it on social media making it viral.

On Friday, BJP leader Chitra Wagh met the victim's family to know about the incident and later went to Kolsewadi police station asking them to probe the case thoroughly.

On Monday, one of the women protestors said, “The case should be treated like that of Nirbhaya and all the accused should be sentenced to death by holding the trial in a fast track court.”

A local leader, who was a part of the protest said, “The police should not bow before any pressure while probing the case. One of the accused is a son of one of a renowned developer of Kalyan so the residents and the victim families think that police will be pressured from them. We demand that police without any delay should probe the case and they should also include IPC sections 302, 376."

Bashir Shaikh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, “We are investigating the case and we assured the protestors that strict actions will be taken against all the accused.”

Meanwhile, the police have added the charge of gang rape in the case after the suicide of the girl, an official said on Monday. Eight people have been arrested so far and they have now been charged with gang-rape and other offences under IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act provisions, the Kolsewadi police station official said.