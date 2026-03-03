Kalyan News: BK Birla College And Kendriya Hindi Nideshalaya Host Week-Long Literary Festival

Kalyan: A six-day Hindi creative writing camp jointly organised by B.K. Birla College and the Kendriya Hindi Nideshalaya concluded on a high note bringing together 70 emerging writers from nine states including Maharashtra.

Valedictory Session Highlights

The valedictory session was graced by Prof. Avadhesh Shukla, Dean at Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Prof. Shukla elaborated on the creative processes of medieval poets and encouraged young writers to draw nourishment for healthy and meaningful writing from classical literary traditions.

Contemporary Writing Perspectives

Dr. Baliram Gaikwad, Director at University of Mumbai, attended as the Special Guest. He highlighted the evolving dimensions of contemporary writing and commended the college management for organising national-level events that foster literary unity and intellectual exchange.

Literature as a Guiding Force

Education Director Dr. Naresh Chandra described literature as a guiding force for society and advised budding authors to approach writing with awareness and responsibility.

Gratitude to Organisers

Principal Dr. Avinash Patil expressed gratitude to the Kendriya Hindi Nideshalaya for its support, stating that the college management remains committed to facilitating meaningful academic and literary initiatives.

Encouraging Critical Reading

Assistant Director of Kendriya Hindi Nideshalaya, Ratnesh Kumar Mishra, outlined the organisation’s activities and urged participants to cultivate the habit of becoming discerning readers to strengthen their writing skills.

Workshops and Lectures

Dr. Satish Pandey, editor of Sameechin, delivered an in-depth lecture on the creative processes involved in non-fiction prose genres. Prof. Rajendra Gautam from the University of Delhi acquainted participants with the finer nuances of poetic craft.

Vote of Thanks

Camp Coordinator Prof. Dr. Shyamsunder Pandey proposed the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to all guests and contributors.

Guidance from Scholars

Throughout the week-long camp, distinguished scholars including Dr. Damodar Khadse, Dr. Madhu Kankaria, Dr. Hoobnath Pandey, Dr. Satyadev Tripathi, Dr. Neha Kalyani and Dr. Sachin Gapat guided participants through various aspects of creative writing.

Collaborative Organisation

The programme was successfully organised through the collective efforts of Vice-Principal Dr. Harish Dubey, Dr. Mahadev Yadav, Dr. Balakavi Suranje, Dr. Pratibha Gadhe, Dr. Sitaram Mhaske, Prof. Vishakha and Prof. Tanmayi, among others.

Platform for Emerging Writers

The camp served as a vibrant platform for young writers to refine their craft, exchange ideas and engage with established literary figures from across the country.

