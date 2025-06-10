 Kalyan News: Advocate Flags Ongoing Illegal Concretization Near Ancient Ambernath Shiv Mandir, Slams ASI Inaction
The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act prohibits excavation and construction within 300 meters of a protected monument.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 05:52 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Advocate Sarita Khanchandani has once again taken up the issue of illegal concretization being carried out next to the ancient Ambernath Shiv Mandir. In her complaint letter addressed to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), she alleged that despite an earlier visit by ASI officials to the site, construction work continues unabated in the restricted area around the historic temple.

“Now, the Ambernath Municipal Council has constructed a boundary wall made of blue patras (iron sheets), and concretization work within the riverbed is in full swing. This is an absolute failure on the part of the ASI, which, despite having all the evidence, has not been able to enforce its own AMASR Act,” the letter states.

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act prohibits excavation and construction within 300 meters of a protected monument. “On paper, the law exists, but in reality, construction is taking place within just 5 meters of the ancient Shiv Mandir, which is already in a dilapidated state. Heavy JCB machines, excavation equipment, and other heavy vehicles are brazenly digging and constructing within 5 meters of the temple’s boundary wall. This concretization and excavation are causing serious damage to the monument,” the complaint continues.

She also accused the ASI of allegedly being hand-in-glove with the Ambernath Municipal Council and claimed that their inaction is contributing to the destruction and possible collapse of the ancient monument.

Advocate Khanchandani has been actively fighting for the conservation of the ancient temple and its natural surroundings. She has also filed a case before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against those responsible for the violations.

