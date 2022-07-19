Kalyan: NDRF surveys disaster-prone areas in KDMC limits | (ANI Photo)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the local civic bodies, fire brigade and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) organised a public awareness camp and also conducted a thorough check all over Kalyan on Monday.

Inspector Rajesh Yawale, who is heading the NDRF team in Kalyan, said that they have continuously been monitoring the situation in all disaster prone areas in Kalyan for the last one week, especially in light of a landslide in the Kachore village four days ago.

“We had visited the village a day before the landslide and advised two families to move out of their houses as they were in danger zone. They moved out and the landslide crushed the same houses at 1.30 am the next morning,” said Yawale.

Since then, the NDRF team has visited all flood prone areas and dilapidated buildings under Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's purview.