Kalyan: KDMT Starts Free Bus Service For School Students | AI (Representational Image)

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) on Saturday launched a free bus service for students of Shankarrao Jhunjarrao Primary School and Aruna Asaf Ali Urdu School, providing relief to economically weaker families from Kon Gaon.

Hundreds of students from the adjoining area travel daily to the two municipal schools and had been spending a substantial part of their family income on bus and autorickshaw fares.

According to the school administration, the facility was introduced following efforts by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) corporator Rameez Maniyar, who had repeatedly raised the transportation difficulties faced by students from financially disadvantaged families with KDMT authorities.

“The objective was to ensure that no child is deprived of education because of transportation difficulties. This service will provide much-needed support to students and their families,” he said.

School authorities welcomed the decision, saying the student-focused initiative would improve attendance and ease the daily commute for hundreds of children.

Shankarrao Jhunjarrao Primary School headmaster Sagar Dhamode, teachers from Aruna Asaf Ali Urdu School and local social worker Hamid Shaikh thanked Maniyar and the KDMT administration for acting on the long-pending demand.

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