Kalyan honour killing: Father remanded in custody

Thane: The accused in the Kalyan honour killing case, Arvind Tiwari, 47, was produced in court by Mahatma Phule Police on Tuesday. He has been remanded in police custody for six days.

Police sources said that the accused had frequently being misled them, firat telling them he had thrown half the body in Titwala forest and later, saying he had dumped the beheaded body of his daughter Princy, 22, in Kalyan creek.

"Once Tiwari was in our custody, we took him to Kalyan Creek because he had told us that was where he had tossed one half of Princy's body. We called two-three swimmers and asked the Bazarpeth Police for help.

But even after two or three hours of search by swimmers, we could not find her'. Then darkness set in, so we returned," sources said.

An investigating officer from the Mahatma Phule police station said, "We have called the youth whom Princy wished to marry. We will cross-examine him and corroborate the statement of the accused."

Princy was the eldest of three sisters. She was brutally attacked by her father Arvind Tiwari last Friday because she was in love with a youth from another caste. Tiwari reportedly hacked the body in two, intending to dispose of the halves at different locations.

The incident came to light at 5.30am on Sunday, when a person abandoned the suitcase containing the beheaded remains in an auto outside Kalyan station.