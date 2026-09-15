Kalyan Ganeshotsav Tableau Highlights Anti-Defection Law, Raises Questions On Political Loyalty & Democracy | File Pic

Kalyan: The 63rd public Ganeshotsav organised by Vijay Tarun Mandal in Rambaug, Kalyan, has used its festive platform to raise pointed questions about political defections and the state of democracy. This year’s tableau, based on the anti-defection law and political developments over the decades, presents a sharp commentary on the alleged erosion of political loyalty and the value of the voters’ mandate.

Tableau highlights defections

The tableau focuses on the anti-defection law introduced in 1985 and portrays political developments from 1985 to 2024 as a reflection of what the organisers describe as the “pain of democracy”. Rather than limiting the display to religious themes, the mandal has used symbolism and strong messaging to draw attention to the growing debate over political defections.

Several messages displayed in the tableau directly question the conduct of elected representatives. These include “Insult to our vote”, “Betrayal of the people”, “A deal over voters’ trust”, “Ideologies changed the moment power was in sight” and “Loyalty lost, self-interest won.”

Symbolism and democratic values

The tableau uses the figure of the goddess of justice to symbolically represent the Constitution, democracy, loyalty, ideology and the people’s mandate. These values are shown confronting the lure of political power and self-interest.

The presentation also raises a central question for voters: Is the people’s mandate greater, or the attraction of power?

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Message on voter trust

The mandal has sought to highlight how political switching can raise questions over the trust placed by voters in elected representatives. The organisers argue that an electoral mandate is not merely a ticket to power but a responsibility towards the people who cast their votes.

Vijay Salvi, chief of Vijay Tarun Mandal, said the tableau is intended to encourage voters to look beyond political faces and election promises. According to him, voters should assess candidates on their loyalty, ideology and character before exercising their franchise.

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Appeal to protect democracy

The tableau carries a broader message that the death of laws or institutions can eventually lead to the erosion of democratic values. Its concluding appeal is unequivocal: the people’s mandate cannot become anyone’s personal property, and democracy cannot remain a slave to political power.

With its political theme and direct messaging, the tableau has added a sharp civic and democratic dimension to this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations in Kalyan.

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