Kalyan Dombivli civic body to start COVID-19 vaccination from Jan 16

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) gears up for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine. The process of the same will strat from January 16.

"On Wednesday evening the vaccine doses arrived in the city, hence following the same the distribution of these vaccination will begin from January 16 in Kalyan-Dombivli. A Total of 6,000 vaccines have been alloted to the KDMC. In all, four centres have been selected for the distribution of the vaccines," said an official from KDMC.

Among the four quarantine centres, two are located in Kalyan that is Shaktidham Quarantine centre and Rukminibai hospital; while two in Dombivli, which are D N C High School and Shastri Nagar hospital in Dombivli.

"The health officials (both private and government) will be provided with the Covid-19 vaccines in the first phase of the vaccination process carried by KDMC," said an official. In the KDMC area, so far 56644 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 1114 are active patients.

"On Thursday, a total of 92 new patients were found in KDMC area, among these, most of the patients are from Dombivli (East) and Kalyan (West). However, not a single death was reported on Thursday," informed the official.