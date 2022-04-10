Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation to upgrade its website

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) started the work of upgrading its website on Friday. The process will continue till May 1, 2022. KDMC deputy commissioner, computer department, Pallavi Bhagwat has appealed to all the citizens in KDMC jurisdiction to avail the online services through the civic amenity centers in the ward offices.

The KDMC launched the e-governance system 22 years ago to provide civic services to the citizens online. Also the KDMC became the first civic body in the country to provide such online facilities to its citizens. Through the website of the KDMC the citizens can avail various facilities like payment of property tax, water bill payment and it also has the information regarding the resolutions passed in the general body meeting of the corporation from more than 20 years.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:31 AM IST