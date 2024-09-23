 Kalyan-Dombivali: 2 Minors Die By Suicide In Separate Incidents
Kalyan-Dombivali: 2 Minors Die By Suicide In Separate Incidents

According to the Manpada police in Dombivali suicide case, the girl was upset as her mother scolded her and advised her to avoid the device’s continued use. Subsequently, Sajna took the extreme step, the police report mentioned.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:24 AM IST
Representative Image

Two separate suicide cases have been reported in Kalyan and Dombivali. In the first case, a 19-year-old college student, Sajna Zhore, from Dombivli, hanged herself after her mother confiscated her mobile phone and scolded her on Friday. The incident took place at their residence in Dombivli.

According to the Manpada police, the girl was upset as her mother scolded her and advised her to avoid the device’s continued use. Subsequently, Sajna took the extreme step, the police report mentioned. The police have registered an accidental death report and started investigating.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy from Kalyan East allegedly hanged himself on Friday evening after his parents sent his 13-year-old friend back home to Titwala. The police said that the boy’s 13-year-old friend had come to his home to meet him from Titwala and upon seeing her his parents took her back to her home in Titwala. Later, as they returned home, they found their son hanged. “Both cases are being treated as accidental deaths for now and further investigation is underway,” said Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam.

Need Help: Call AASRA

Need Help: Call AASRA | AASRA

