Kalyan: Coronavirus positive mother gives birth to baby boy at COVID care centre

Kalyan: A 37-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at a Covid centre in Kalyan delivered a baby boy. The woman was seven months pregnant and delivered a premature baby. Both are stable and are undergoing treatment at the Covid centre.

The woman, a resident of Kalyan, was tested positive on April 16. She was admitted at the Art Gallery Covid centre at Lal Chowkie in Kalyan west. "When she was admitted and had an 80% saturation level. Usually, patients should have 95 to 96% saturation level. As she was low on oxygen we admitted her to the ICU and kept her on a non-invasive ventilator. The saturation reached 90% and was critical. However, we appointed a gynaecologist Dr Priya Karande who visited and started her treatment," a doctor from the Covid centre said.

The team of doctors includes Dr Amit Garg, Dr Sandeep Ingale, Dr Mushir Alam with nurse Kajol Tanojiya and Veena Tiwari. "With the help of gynaecologist Karande the woman delivered a baby boy at 4 pm on Monday evening. It was a spontaneous premature delivery. However, it was a normal delivery with the baby boy weighing 1.1kg," added the doctor.

After the delivery the baby boy had breathing problems and was shifted to Royal Children hospital in Kalyan. "Both mother and boy are stable and are under treatment," said Dr Mushir Alam from the Covid centre.

The Art gallery Covid centre had a total of 369 beds for Covid patients and is completely full. The pregnant woman too was sent to the centre. It was the second baby boy of the woman. Both husband and wife were crying after seeing the boy. "As soon as I tested positive for Covid-19, I was scared about my baby as to what would happen to my child. The city was facing a huge bed shortage and people were succumbing to the virus. But we thank the team of doctors, they really did a good job. We were scared that they would ask us to move for the delivery. But they instead appointed a gynecologist and did a successful job," she added crying for a baby.