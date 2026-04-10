Kalyan Congress Leadership Under Review As Organisational Drive Gains Momentum |

Kalyan: As part of the nationwide “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan,” the Congress party held a crucial organisational review meeting in Kalyan, focusing on strengthening its grassroots structure and strategising for upcoming elections. The session witnessed active participation from senior observers and local office-bearers, marking a significant step in assessing the party’s district-level leadership.

The meeting was led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Joint Secretary and observer , along with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) observer . Other key attendees included State General Secretary , and Kalyan District President .

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Verma emphasised that the party’s priority is to reinforce its organisational base at the grassroots level while energising local leadership. “Our objective is to gather honest feedback from ground-level workers and present an accurate picture to the central leadership. This will help determine both the current organisational standing and the roadmap ahead,” she stated.

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A key highlight of the meeting was the emergence of four major contenders for the Kalyan-Dombivli District President post. Each aspirant presented their credentials, experience, and vision for the role. Observers have initiated a structured feedback process involving party workers and office-bearers to evaluate these claims comprehensively.

According to senior party leaders, a detailed report will be compiled and submitted to the central leadership by April 25. The final decision regarding the district president will be based on this assessment.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with party workers expressing renewed enthusiasm and reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the organisation ahead of future electoral challenges.

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