Kalyan: Brutal clash takes place between two local groups, 15 held

The Khadakpada police in Kalyan booked 15 people after a clash took place in Ambivli between two groups. The CCTV footage of the incident that went viral shows clear fight between the groups. Sources claim the fight developed after the accused group doubted the victims were informer 'Mukhbir' or Khabri of police.

The ghetto near Ambivli, where different police agencies from Maharashtra and other states have arrested people and even undertook chain snatching offences over the past many years. A population of 150 huts near the station area can be easily identified with different looks and attire.