Kalyan: Brutal clash takes place between two local groups, 15 held

The Khadakpada police in Kalyan booked 15 people after a clash took place in Ambivli between two groups. The CCTV footage of the incident that went viral shows clear fight between the groups. Sources claim the fight developed after the accused group doubted the victims were informer 'Mukhbir' or Khabri of police.
The ghetto near Ambivli, where different police agencies from Maharashtra and other states have arrested people and even undertook chain snatching offences over the past many years. A population of 150 huts near the station area can be easily identified with different looks and attire.
The police said the incident took place on Sunday evening at around 6 pm. The group is also famous for pelting stones on police teams, when they come to arrest an accused. The CCTV footage clearly shows how the two groups are pelting stones and women screaming and shouting. A police constable with a stick tried to stop them, but no one was ready to listen and the fight is on.
The Khadakpada police have filed a case on Monday under section 143 (punishment), 147 (punishment for rioting), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code. The complainant was Qauser Yusuf Jaffri and Siraj Jaffri, 60, was injured in the incident. The case has been registered against 15 people including Lala Sameer Irani, Amjad Sameer Irani, Abbas Irani, Amjad Irani, Salman Irani, Hasan Irani, Waseem Irani, Haider Irani, Mohammed Irani, Qasim Irani, Anu Irani, Ali Irani and Jainab Irani among others.
Ashok Pawar, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police confirmed about the incident and said, "We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."
Locals claim the fight was in-between two groups who are relatives and known to each other. Sources from Lala company who are accused in the case claims in the last one year after the lockdown was imposed around 22 people from the locality were arrested by the police for chain-snatching and other crimes. "The group that was assaulted share information to police and are khabri's from the locality. If we don't assault them they will keep doing the same and even trap innocent people to take revenge, which is common practise to take revenge these days," said a local.
