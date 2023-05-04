Kalyan: 13-year-old laundry boy dies after falling into the duct of society lift in Khadakpada |

Thane: In a shocking incident from Kalyan, a 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday night after falling into the duct of a lift. The incident was reported from Riddhi Siddhi Society in the Khadakpada area.

The deceased boy was identified as Himanshu Kanojia. The Khadakpada police on Thursday informed that the accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in the case.

Sarjerao Patil, senior police inspector Khadakpada police noted that Kanojia went to the society to deliver clothes laundered by his father when the elevator faced an issue. He said, "Kanojia entered the lift to come down, but it got stuck between the 5th and 6th floors. The boy panicked and opened the door following which he fell into the duct."

Seeing that the boy didn't return home till 11 pm, the worried family members went in search of Kanojia. During this, they were shocked to find the 13-year-old lying in the duct of the lift. The family rushed to a nearby hospital for help but the doctors declared him brought dead.

In this regard, the police team said that they have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.