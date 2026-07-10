Kalamboli Youth's Body Recovered After Two-Day Search Operation In Panvel River |

Navi Mumbai: The body of 24-year-old Mayuresh Patil, a resident of Kalamboli who was swept away by a strong river current in the Shirvali area of Panvel taluka, was recovered on Thursday after an intensive two-day search operation. The body was found near the Shirvali crematorium and has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Patil drowned during monsoon outing with friends on July 7

Patil had gone with five to six friends to the Bhekrewadi-Shirvali area near the Morbe-Badlapur tunnel on July 7 for a monsoon outing. While swimming in the river, he reportedly slipped and was swept away by the strong current.

On receiving the alert, personnel from the Panvel Taluka Police, Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local villagers and the victim's friends launched a massive search operation. After nearly 48 hours of continuous efforts, rescuers traced Patil's body in the river near the Shirvali crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

Police tighten vigil at monsoon tourist spots after repeated incidents

The incident comes amid heightened police surveillance at monsoon tourist destinations across Panvel taluka. In view of the increasing number of visitors to dams, waterfalls and riverbanks during the rainy season, the Panvel Taluka Police have imposed prohibitory restrictions at several tourist spots until September 30 to prevent accidents and loss of life.

Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge of Panvel Taluka Police Station said the tragedy should serve as a reminder for people to avoid taking unnecessary risks during the monsoon.

"Despite repeated warnings, many visitors continue to enter dangerous water bodies and ignore safety instructions. Rivers and waterfalls become highly unpredictable during heavy rainfall, and a single moment of negligence can prove fatal. We appeal to citizens to strictly follow the restrictions, stay away from swollen water bodies and immediately alert the police in case of any emergency or suspicious activity," Ghadge said.

The police have installed warning signboards at Gadeshwar Dam, Wardoli Waterfall, Morbe Dam, Kundi riverbed, Dharanoli riverbed, Chindhran, Shantivan riverbed and the Machi-Prabalgad area to caution tourists about the dangers posed by overflowing rivers and waterfalls.

Authorities have also prohibited the consumption of alcohol, narcotic substances and other intoxicants at tourist destinations and warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators. Visitors have been advised not to litter water bodies and to avoid parking vehicles on roads leading to tourist spots, as blocked roads can delay emergency rescue operations.

Police have once again urged the public to prioritise safety and cooperate with authorities to prevent further monsoon-related tragedies.

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