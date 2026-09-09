Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court; Know All About Him |

Mumbai: Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. A video of his official swearing-in ceremony has surfaced online.

Justice Tripathi, who was serving as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, was appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court after the President approved his appointment on September 5. He is set to become the 50th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and the second Chief Justice of the court to be elevated from the Allahabad High Court.

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The Union government had cleared his appointment on Saturday, following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. The Collegium recommended Justice Tripathi's appointment at its meeting on August 6.

About Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi

Born into a legal background, Justice Tripathi completed his law degree from Lucknow University in 1990 and enrolled as an advocate on January 11, 1992. His legal practice primarily focused on civil matters.

He served as Additional Chief Standing Counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government from October 2007. During his career as an advocate, he also represented several government bodies and institutions, including the Kanpur Development Authority, Kanpur Nagar Nigam, Uttar Pradesh Food and Essential Commodities Corporation, Agra Development Authority and Moradabad Development Authority. He also appeared for Kumaun University.

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Justice Tripathi was elevated to the Allahabad High Court as an additional judge on September 27, 2013. He was subsequently appointed as a permanent judge on April 10, 2015.

His appointment comes at a time when the Bombay High Court is functioning with a shortage of judges. The court currently has 74 judges against a sanctioned strength of 94, leaving 20 positions vacant.