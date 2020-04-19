Justice Dipankar Datta recommended to be CJ of Bombay HC

The Supreme Court Collegium on Saturday recommended the name of Justice Dipankar Datta of the Calcutta High Court, to become the 45th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. However, the Union government and the President are yet to approve the recommendation.

Notably, the present Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari is set to retire this week from service. Thus, the Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde in a meeting held this week along with his colleagues, who are part of the collegium, recommended Justice Datta's name to the Union government.

Justice Datta is the senior-most judge (after CJ) of the Calcutta HC and has been a judge for nearly 14 years since his appointment in June 2006.

A constitutional and educational law expert - Justice Datta is the son of Salil Kumar Datta, former judge of the Calcutta HC. His brother-in-law Justice Amitava Roy has been a Supreme Court judge.