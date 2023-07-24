Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Appointed As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court

The President of India appointed Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya from the Allahabad High Court as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The position of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court had been vacant since the retirement of CJ RD Dhanuka on May 30, after a brief tenure of four days. During this period, Justice Nitin Jamdar served as the Acting CJ of the Bombay HC.

Justice Upadhyaya's name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on July 6. The resolution stated, "He has been functioning there since his elevation and has acquired experience of more than 11 years in dispensing justice in the largest high court in the country. On the appointment of Justice Upadhyaya, the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, which is the largest High Court with a total judge's strength of 160, would get adequate representation among the chief justices of high courts."

He was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad HC on November 21, 2011, and is currently the senior most judge at the Allahabad HC.

Additionally, the President appointed Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The SC Collegium recommended his name on July 6. Justice Thakur was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir on March 8, 2013, and was transferred to the Bombay High Court in June 2022.

Currently, the Bombay High Court is functioning with 66 judges, as opposed to the sanctioned strength of 94.

