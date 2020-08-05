Just Zoom it: BMC 'advises' Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to conduct proceedings virtually

Despite a letter from the Patna Inspector General (IG) regarding granting Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari an exemption from the home quarantine protocol that he currently is in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refused to free him. Tiwari, who has been assigned to head the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, was quarantined by the BMC soon after his arrival in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pandey took to Twitter on Wednesday and informed that Tiwari will now be 'locked' by the BMC for 14 days. He tweeted in Hindi, "The Patna IG had written a letter to the Chief of BMC opposing the quarantining of IPS Vinay Tiwari and requested that he be released, which has been rejected. BMC has sent a reply to the letter to Patna Police. Now our SP Vinay Tiwari will be locked inside for 14 days. This decision of BMC is unfortunate!"