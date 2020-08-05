Just Zoom it: BMC 'advises' Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to conduct proceedings virtually

Despite a letter from the Patna Inspector General (IG) regarding granting Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari an exemption from the home quarantine protocol that he currently is in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refused to free him. Tiwari, who has been assigned to head the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, was quarantined by the BMC soon after his arrival in Mumbai on Sunday.
Pandey took to Twitter on Wednesday and informed that Tiwari will now be 'locked' by the BMC for 14 days. He tweeted in Hindi, "The Patna IG had written a letter to the Chief of BMC opposing the quarantining of IPS Vinay Tiwari and requested that he be released, which has been rejected. BMC has sent a reply to the letter to Patna Police. Now our SP Vinay Tiwari will be locked inside for 14 days. This decision of BMC is unfortunate!"
Meanwhile, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu, advised the IPS officer to conduct his proceedings virtually through Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet or Microsoft Teams. Velrasu, in a letter, said that this was in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
"In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in Bihar, it is advised that the officer conduct his proceedings with various concerned officials of the Govt. of Maharashtra on digital platforms, such as Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet/Microsoft Teams or other such digital platforms to interact. This will not only ensure that the officer does not transmit COVID-19 infection to the officials whom he will contact, in view of corona virus pandemic in Bihar, nor he gets infected by coronavirus during his physical visits to various officials of Govt. of Maharashtra in Mumbai," reads the letter.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, who was hearing a plea by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai, questioned the quarantining of the IPS officer and said that it did not send a good message. He asked the officials to ensure everything was done in a professional manner.
The top court also asked the state of Maharashtra to put on record the details of the investigation. Further, the court assured that the concern expressed by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence will be taken care of.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)