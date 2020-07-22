Just below 1,000 new cases in city on Tuesday

Mumbai: A week after Mumbai recorded less than 1,000 new corona cases on Tuesday, with 995 new infections and 62 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours. The total positive count currently stands at 1,03,262 cases, with 5,814 deaths until now. The previous instance of below-1,000 cases in a day was on July 14, when 969 cases were reported.

However, for the seventh time in 12 days, Maharashtra recorded more than 8,000 cases in the last 24 hours. With 8,369 corona cases and 246 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the progressive count is now 3,27,031, with 12,276 deaths so far. Till now 1,82,217 have been recovered across the state, with 7,188 patients having been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 246 deaths, 100 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 74 in Pune, 19 in Nashik division, 21 in Aurangabad division, 14 in Latur, seven in Akola, five in Kolhapur, three in Nagpur while three of the dead were from another state.

State officials said, to tackle the increasing number of cases in the rest of the state they have now decided to augment health infrastructure in each and every district. Makeshift hospitals will be developed in eight cities — Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Vasai-Virar and Bhiwandi-Nizampur — of the MMR.

Besides, the state is also facing a shortage of health staff, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff etc. “With rising cases in small cities and rural areas, the chief minister was told that the health infrastructure there needed to be augmented, but the actual problem is the availability of health staff. Infrastructure can be developed but the major problem is from where do we get the health staff, including doctors,” said a senior official.

So far, a total of 16.40 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 7.79 lakh people in home quarantine and over 45,077 in institutional quarantine.