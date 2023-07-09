Joint Operation By Central Railway RPF & State Excise Department Foils Smuggling Attempt, Foreign Wine & Brandy Worth ₹2.56 Lakh Seized

FPJ

In a successful joint operation conducted on Sunday, the Central Railway Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the State Excise Department foiled a smuggling attempt, leading to the confiscation of a significant quantity of foreign wine and brandy valued at approximately ₹2.56 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, Inspector A.B. Ranpise from the State Excise Department spearheaded the operation, with the help LTT RPF of Central Railway ."After getting information a dedicated team comprising RPF assistant sub inspector Chatur Singh, Constable Pankaj Sonawane, and Constable Dhananjay Deshmukh was swiftly formed to carry out the mission" said an official of CR adding that at around 11:00 AM, Inspector Ranpise of State Excise Department arrived at the RPF Post LTT. He told about the suspicious good carried in the coach S-1 of train number 17221 UP Kakindada Express. "The joint team wasted no time and proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the identified coach at around 11.30 am after train arrived at LTT platform number 2" said officials of CR.

Six bags containing foreign wine and brandy

"They seized six bags containing foreign wine and brandy. The confiscated items included three trolley bags, one sling bag, and two shake bags. However, no individuals were apprehended in connection with the seized bags" said a RPF official adding that authorities are looking for the culprit.

"The collaboration between the LTT RPF and the State Excise Department was seamless. Together, they transported the confiscated bags to the RPF Post LTT for further processing. Following the completion of necessary procedure, the seized wine and brandy were handed over to the concern authority " said officials.

"A case has been registered against an unidentified individual under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act 1949 in this regard and further investigations are on" said a Railway official adding that confiscated items, consisting of 31 boxes of foreign wine and brandy with an approximate value of ₹2,56,370, were crucial pieces of evidence in the case. Inspector Ranpise expressed his gratitude to the LTT RPF for their invaluable assistance during the raid and subsequent interrogation.

"This collaborative effort between the LTT RPF and the State Excise Department exemplifies the effectiveness of interdepartmental cooperation in combatting smuggling activities. Not only did this operation result in the seizure of illegal goods, but it also highlights the dedication of law enforcement agencies to upholding the law and protecting society from illicit activities" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

