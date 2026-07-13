Joint Inspection Of Nariyalwadi Cemetery Renovation Carried Out By MLA, Corporator And BMC Officials |

Mumbai: A joint inspection of the proposed renovation works at the Nariyalwadi Cemetery was carried out on Monday by MLA Amin Patel, corporator Waqar Khan, Prabhag Samiti Chairman Dnyanraj Nikam and senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Restoration Acknowledged

Following the inspection, Patel acknowledged that the historic cemetery requires extensive restoration. "It is evident that the cemetery needs major repairs. We will hold a meeting to identify the works that need to be undertaken, after which the BMC will prepare a list of improvements," he said.

Patel added that, at a later stage, the authorities would also examine the issue of clearing slum encroachments that currently occupy nearly a quarter of the eight-acre cemetery.

Trust's Concern on Timeline

According to Aziz Makki of the Nariyalwadi Cemetery Trust, corporator Waqar Khan has been consistently pursuing the long-pending renovation project. However, Makki said there was still no clarity on when the restoration work would actually commence despite Monday's inspection.

The Trust also called for greater transparency in the execution of the project. It urged that a comprehensive technical and site survey be conducted before work begins and expressed concern over the potential misuse of public funds if adequate safeguards are not put in place.

Monitoring Assurance

Members of the Trust said they would closely monitor the implementation of the project and expected the sanctioned funds to be utilised solely for the intended purpose.

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Patel said all restoration and improvement works would be carried out only after consultations with the cemetery trust, religious leaders and members of the community. However, he clarified that the detailed survey of graves sought by the Trust would have to be undertaken by the cemetery management itself.

"The BMC will have no role in conducting the grave survey," Patel said.

The inspection comes amid growing public concern over the deteriorating condition of the historic cemetery and increasing demands from the community for its early restoration and improved maintenance.

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