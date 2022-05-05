Job of police to take steps to prevent anti social elements causing disturbance to peaceful demonstration: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday appeared before the Judicial Probe Commission on Koregaon Bhima case and submitted that it is the job of police to maintain law and order and to take steps to prevent anti social elements from infiltrating and causing disturbance to a peaceful demonstration. He reiterated that the police should take all necessary security measures to ensure that anti-social elements do not disturb the peace of the state.

To question should Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis and Prakash Ambedkar be summoned by the Commission to probe or give advice on the Koregaon Bhima violence case? In his reply, Pawar said, ‘’ The Commission is free to investigate on its own. If the Commission thinks it can get suggestions from the members of the public to prevent such riots in the future, it can call anyone. "

The Commission asked Pawar that Prakash Ambedkar, who is the founder of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, had called a Maharashtra Bandh on January 3, 2018. The riots then damaged government and private property. Who is to blame for this? On this, Pawar said, "I cannot register my opinion on any matter which is subjudice."

Further, Pawar submitted that people's representatives should act responsibly while making public statements. His statement should not be provocative which will have repercussions at various levels of society and create racial rifts. If that happened then it would be the leader's responsibility.

"Whenever any political leader chooses to address people, he should take necessary precautions. The politician's address or speech shouldn't contain inflammatory substances which may cause disturbance of peace, law and order and animosity amongst different sections of religious groups and members of the society. If any political person chooses to do so and indulge in such a public address or speech, then he is responsible for the consequences," noted Pawar.

To another question, Pawar said while giving space for political meetings, adequate care be taken so that ordinary people will not be inconvenienced. If there is any tension after the meeting the police can control the situation.

Furthermore, Pawar decried the police actions to slap Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against activists, saying that such measures suppress liberty and stifle any voice of dissent raised in a peaceful and democratic way.

Pawar said, "Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code is invoked to suppress liberty and stifle any voice of dissent raised in a peaceful and democratic way. I propose to raise this issue at an appropriate forum like Parliament as a member of Rajya Sabha."

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:38 PM IST