JNPT records 9.14% spurt in January 2021

As the domestic economy rebounds with the start of the new year and gradual easing of the lockdown, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), handled 465,084 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, recording a growth of 9.14 per cent against the same month last year. The total traffic handled at JNPT in January, 2021, was 6.50 million tons, a growth of 9.98 per cent as against the 5.91 million tons handled in January, 2020. This month’s traffic includes 0.82 million tons of bulk cargo as against 0.59 million tons in the same month last year, which is an increase of 38.98 per cent. During the month, 134,713 MT of coastal cement cargo was handled at shallow water berth, surpassing the earlier highest of 113,560 MT in the month of February, 2019.

The centralised parking plaza at JNPT handled 51,163 tractor trailers in January, which carried 78,840 TEUs.

Interestingly, in January, JNPT also inducted tugboat Daisy Star, which has a bollard pull of 60 MT and will provide assistance in handling vessels of various sizes. Thereby, it will provide more safety while handling larger ships. Also, during the month, JNPT launched Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at Port Operation Centre to monitor real-time Air Quality parameters.

Sanjay Sethi, chairman, JNPT said, “We are trying to reach the pre-COVID-19 performance levels and the numbers reaffirms that JNPT will maintain this growth trajectory. We have taken a number of initiatives that have helped the port in improving its numbers. JNPT is the first port where port-led SEZ is evolving successfully and we are confident of attracting leading global companies for investments. The port has also taken steps for the finalisation of JNPT SEZ –DPR, which is expected to generate Rs 4,000 crore of investments and create direct employment opportunities for 57,000 people.”

The port has also recently floated a tender, inviting offers for the allotment of 16 plots in JNPT SEZ to set up industrial units and carry out authorised SEZ operations through E-Tender cum E-Auction.