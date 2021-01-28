JNPT multi-product SEZ initiative will be game changer for logistics industry

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, is engaged in developing a multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an initiative under the Sagarmala program of the union government. It is built on JNPT free hold land of 277 hectares at Navi Mumbai.

The work of developing the draft development proposal for the JNPT SEZ area was underway as per the laid down procedure of the Urban Development Department, government of Maharashtra. The draft development proposal was put up for objections and suggestions from the public during the period of December 3, 2020 to January 1, 2021. On January 15, a five-member committee, headed by Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT, heard out the suggestions received from M/S NSBPPL with regards to the draft DCPR. Other than this, no objections or suggestions were received on the existing land use map, proposed zone plan and report. Now, JNPT has stepped forward in the process for the finalisation of the Draft Development Proposal for JNPT SEZ, it informed in a statement issued.

The multi-product port JNPT SEZ aims to boost exports by enabling port-led industrialisation under Sagarmala and is currently operational with 20 MSME and one Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) co-developer who have been allotted plots till date. Five units have started their construction activities. Amongst them, two units have recently started their operations in SEZ successfully. Three units in JNPT SEZ, namely, M/s OWS LLP, M/s OWS Ltd and M/s Krish Food Industry (India) have completed their first phase of operational activity and are declared operational units by Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, SEZ in June 2020. Apart from these three companies, four more companies have started their construction activities in the port. JNPT is ensuring world class infrastructure and facilities to units in SEZ.

The officials informed, once fully occupied and operational, JNPT SEZ is expected to generate Rs 4,000 crores of investments and create 57,000 direct jobs and generate total employment with multiplier effect to the tune of 150,000, generating substantial employment opportunities. JNPort is also the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the SEZ project. The port-based SEZ at JNPT will serve as a lucrative investment destination for the domestic and global port-based industries.

With the introduction of JNPT SEZ, the premier container port aims to slash cost, help in moving goods to and from ports quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively to increase the competitiveness of the Indian goods globally. This will further promote manufacturing and will directly contribute in making JNPT, the ‘Port of Choice for the Exim Trade’.