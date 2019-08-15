JJ Hospital to issue booklet on disaster management

Mumbai: The state-run Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital plans to release a booklet with information on what to do in natural calamities. Dr Ajay Chandawale, the dean of JJ Hospital, said such information will be useful to government agencies in helping those affected by disasters.

The initiative comes after lakhs of people across Maharashtra have been severely affected by the floods and now, the spectre of various water-borne diseases looms large in these areas.

The decision to compile an information booklet was taken at a meeting of the hospital administration, the dean and the eight head of departments (HoDs), including medicinie, pyschiatric, surgery, pharmocological, preventive and social medicine (PSM).

“We asked all the HoDs to provide their inputs and information on how to manage diseases like diarrhoea and cholera. We also discussed what medicines are needed and the next line of treatment,” said the hospital doctors.

Dr Chandawale said the booklet will discuss topics like what to do in case of a disaster, how to handle it and how to address different diseases.

“Every department has been made aware that this booklet may be dispatched to the flood-affected areas and they should be prepared,” he said. Dr Abhijeet Joshi, the head of the hospital's media cell said a team of doctors has already been sent to flood-affected areas.

“Two medicine trucks have been sent by the hospital for Sangli-Kolhapur flood relief, as there is lot of muck, animal carcasses and uncleanliness, all of which can lead to the spread of diseases,” he said.

He added,“The lives of many families lie in ruins. The government is providing rehabilitation, but people who have lost their livestock are suffering mental trauma. Along with medication, they require counselling too. We will send a team of doctors with a psychiatrist, if needed. People need to be made mentally strong through counselling.”