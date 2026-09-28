JIWO BAZAAR 2026: Mumbai’s Grand Celebration Of Women Entrepreneurship & Shopping | Representational image

Mumbai: Mumbai is all set to witness JIWO Bazaar 2026, a grand initiative by the JIWO South Mumbai Chapter, bringing together women entrepreneurs, artists, creators and talented women under one roof. The event will provide a vibrant platform to showcase their talent, creativity, products and entrepreneurial journeys.

The event will have the auspicious presence and blessings of Nayapadmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb and Vidushi Arya Guruvarya Mayna Shri Ji Maharaj Saheb

*Shri Mangal Prabhat Ji Lodha* is the *Pillar of the Project. Bollywood actor **Jackie Shroff Ji* will grace the occasion as the *Chief Guest, while actor **Neil Nitin Mukesh Ji* will be the *Guest of Honour*.

The event is supported by *Shri Babulalji Mishrimalji Bhansali Ji, Managing Director, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited. **Lodha Foundation* is also associated with this special initiative.

📢 A Special Invitation to Mumbai

If you love shopping, fashion, lifestyle, creativity and discovering women-led brands and businesses , make sure you mark your calendar for 29th September!

📅 Date: 29 September 2026, Tuesday

⏰ Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

📍 Venue: Avsar Banquet, Kennedy Bridge, Jyoti Studio Compound, Bombay Compound, Grant Road, Mumbai – 400007

Come with your family and friends and be a part of this vibrant celebration of women, entrepreneurship and creativity.

JIWO Bazaar 2026 — Where women’s talent, entrepreneurship and creativity come together under one roof.