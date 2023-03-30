Jitendra Awhad criticizes CM Eknath Shinde over viral video of his partymen beating up Congress functionary

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM), Eknath Shinde, over a video that went viral on social media showing Shiv Sena Kopri Sub-Division Chief Bunty Badkar and his fellow Shiv Sainiks brutally beating Congress Thane Spokesperson Girish Koli. The incident reportedly took place in Thane.

Awhad, who is also a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said that the video was a clear indication of the deteriorating law and order situation.

Group of men assault Girish Koli, video goes viral

"Congress Thane Spokesperson Girish Koli, who posted an offensive post against the Chief Minister of Maharashtra State Shri Eknath Shinde Saheb, was slapped by Shiv Sena Kopri Sub-Division Chief Bunty Badkar and his fellow Shiv Sainiks and the offensive post was deleted and he apologized," he wrote tweeting the video.

The video, which was shot on a mobile phone, shows a group of men dragging Koli out of a car and brutally assaulting him. He can be seen pleading with the attackers to stop, but they continue to beat him mercilessly. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Awhad called out CM Shinde

Awhad, who is known for his outspoken nature, has called out CM and wrote, "If the workers do this for any other party leader, they are goons.. then the police will torture them.. the Chief Minister himself will interfere in it... will put him in jail."

He further wrote, "I have been experiencing all this for the last three years.. and the last 35 days have crossed all limits."

Jitendra Awhad in news over ex-bodyguard's death

Awhad often hits the headlines and the NCP legislator is in news again since his former police bodyguard allegedly died by suicide. His body was found on tracks between Nilje and Taloja in Navi Mumbai.

Soon after the death, Awhad along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party workers, went to the Thane civil hospital mortuary where Kadam's body was kept.