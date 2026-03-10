Jishnu Dev Varma Takes Oath As Maharashtra Governor At Mumbai's Lok Bhavan - WATCH

Mumbai: Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday, March 10, officially took oath as Maharashtra Governor at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. The oath-taking was conferred in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. Varma was appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra, following President Droupadi Murmu's major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The governor arrived in Mumbai along with his wife, Sudha Dev Varma, yesterday. The governor and his wife were welcomed by CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Sunetra Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, state police chief Sadanand Date and Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti.

Who Is Jishnu Dev Varma?

Jishnu Dev Varma is a seasoned politician from Northeast India and is widely recognised for his long political career and major role in the politics of Tripura.

Belonging to the Tripura royal family, he is considered a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been associated with the party for several decades.

He was born on August 15, 1957, in Agartala, Tripura.

He had contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Tripura East constituency in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

He also held several influential positions in his early career, including serving as a Member of the North Eastern Council Advisory Committee from 1989 to 1993.

In 1993, he was the Convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Tripura Chapter and the Coordinator of the trust for the North-East region. In the same year, he joined the BJP and was subsequently elected as a National Council member from Tripura.

In Tripura, Varma held several important positions, including Deputy Chief Minister of the Government of Tripura and Minister for Finance, Panchayat, Rural Development, Power, Science & Technology, and Planning and Coordination.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/