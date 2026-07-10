Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Bombay HC Orders Return Of Murdered Student's Belongings To Her Mother

The Bombay High Court directed that Jhanvi Kukreja's personal belongings be returned to her mother after photographs are taken | File Photo

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed that the personal belongings of murdered college student Jhanvi Kukreja be returned to her mother, Niddhi Kukreja, after photographs of the articles are taken. The court also directed the mother to file an undertaking stating that she would produce the articles before the court whenever required.

Justice Shivkumar Dige passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Niddhi Kukreja, seeking the return of her daughter's belongings that were seized during the investigation into the 2021 Khar murder case and later produced as evidence during the trial.

Mother Seeks Daughter's Belongings

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the articles, including Jhanvi's sandals, silver earrings, bracelet, diamond ring, dress and mobile phone, had already been identified by the mother during her evidence before the trial court and their ownership had never been disputed.

He argued that the articles were not merely material objects but the “last tangible memories” of the petitioner's deceased daughter. Since the belongings were no longer required for physical examination, they should be returned to the mother instead of being disposed of after the trial, he submitted. Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat, appearing for the State, supported the plea.

Background Of The Case

Jhanvi Kukreja, a 19-year-old psychology student from Santacruz, was murdered on the intervening night of December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, after she was allegedly assaulted following a terrace party at Bhagwati Heights in Khar.

On January 31 this year, a sessions court convicted Shree Ambadas Jogdhankar of Jhanvi's murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Co-accused Diya Sameer Padalkar was acquitted after being given the benefit of doubt.

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Niddhi Kukreja has also challenged Padalkar's acquittal before the Bombay High Court. Her appeal contends that the acquittal was based on findings that were contrary to the evidence led during the trial.

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