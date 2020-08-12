Jeweller denied pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: A 40-year-old owner of a jewellery shop in Tardeo was denied anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Monday in a case where he is booked for buying stolen jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh.

The man, Raju Mahanto, had made the plea stating that he was not aware that the jewellery was stolen and was prepared to hand it over to the police. He had bought it as his is an authorised jewellery store.

The Tardeo police station, which had registered the complaint against him and unknown persons, opposed his plea stating that he is a habitual offender and four offences are registered against him in Gaondevi police station.

Further, it told the court that there is a possibility he would abscond and not be available for trial as his native is near Nepal and also that he was not available at his store where they had gone to look for him.

Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Jadhav said that undisputedly the property is purchased by Mahanto as submitted during the arguments.

The judge noted that jewellery worth Rs 10.67 lakh is involved in the case and said that considering the nature of the offence and that offences of similar nature are also registered against him, it would not be proper to grant him anticipatory bail and that custodial interrogation is necessary for proper investigation of the crime.