Jet Airways Case: Court rejects complainant’s protest plea, accepts police’s closure report

Mumbai: A local court on Tuesday accepted the closure report filed by Mumbai police in a cheating case against Jet Airways, its promoter Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal. This comes as a setback to the agency. It also comes a day after the Bombay high court (HC) rejected their plea for permission to intervene and oppose closure by the Mumbai Police of the case cheating case.

The agency had filed a protest petition before the court after the Mumbai police gave a clean cheat in the case.

The ED had registered a complaint based on this FIR. However, the police had on 9 March filed a closure report concluding that the airline did not intend to cheat but incurred losses and hence could not pay its creditors.

Advocate Dharmesh S Joshi and Parag T. Joshi for TD Joshi and Associates, who appeared for Akbar Travels said, “After perusing the detailed order, we will be considering filing an appeal in the session’s court,”

A FIR had been filed in February this year for cheating and criminal conspiracy among other sections by the Chief Financial Officer of Akbar Travels against Jet Airways and the Goyals. In the complaint, the firm said that in 2018-19 it had done a business of over Rs. 900 crore with the airline and that around Rs 46 crore were due to it from the airline.

The travel firm said the Goyals had guaranteed its representative payment of dues and despite being aware of their company’s financial situation, induced it to make bookings on behalf of the airline.

The ED had registered a complaint based on this FIR. However, the police had on 9 March filed a closure report concluding that the airline did not intend to cheat but incurred losses and hence could not pay its

creditors.

Akbar Travels had filed a protest petition against this closure report before the magistrate court.

The ED had filed an application in the matter opposing the closure report of the police.

The agency had said in its application before the magistrate court that the closure report of the police had not considered crucial facts and that statements of Naresh Goyal confronting him with the facts of the complaint had not been recorded.

The agency had also said that the statement of an employee of Akbar Travels who could provide crucial evidence in the matter had not been recorded by the police. The closure report was filed in haste, it had added.