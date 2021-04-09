JEE Mains 2021: Admit cards for April session expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) April session soon on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, JEE Main is being conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the first two sessions were held in February and March, the next ones will take place between April 27 and 30, and May 24 and 28.

During the April session, only B.E./B.Tech. the exam will be held. B.Planning and B.Arch. exams will be conducted again in the May session.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the NTA JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A new window will open.

Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further use.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.