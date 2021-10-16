JEE Advanced 2021 results: Toppers say it’s all about patience and passion

The JEE Advanced results were announced on October 15. The day marks the beginning of a long journey for IIT aspirants. FPJ spoke to a cross-section of candidates who ranked well in the exam.

Ayman Akhter, All India Rank (AIR) 129, said his focus until now had been on doing well in the exam. “Now that the results are out, I am researching a possible career option. I want the college experience to shape well because that will affect my decisions for the future,” he said, adding that aspirants should stop believing that failure is the end of the world. “Going into IIT should be a fresh start for everyone; those who did their best and those who think they could’ve been better,” he said. Ayman said the baggage of ‘JEE Advanced’ should be released because IIT allows greater opportunities to achieve in the long run.

Aryan Dangi, AIR 24, said he has plans of his own start-up and becoming an entrepreneur. “I will focus on the flare I have for sciences and enjoy this IITian venture!” he said. Kevin Baua, AIR 78, shared that he wants to explore new avenues. “However, five years down the line, I see myself as a computer engineer. I’m sure that IIT will help me direct my passion for computer science,” he said.

Baua added that aspirants should never forget why they started the journey in the first place. “They should remember the patience they had while preparing for JEE Advanced and keep it as an example throughout their time as an IITian,” he said.

