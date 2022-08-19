Janmashtami 2022: More than 20 Govindas suffer injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

A young Hindu devotee hangs to a rope after breaking a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air as a human pyramid collapses beneath him during celebrations for the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of Hindu god lord Krishna, in Mumbai on August 19, 2022. | AFP

At least 24 `Govindas' were injured in Mumbai during the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday, civic officials said.

Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk or curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami festivities.

The incidents of participants falling from heights and getting injured are common.

As many as 24 members of Govinda troupes had been injured in Mumbai as of 3 pm, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

While 19 of them were discharged after treatment, five Govindas were hospitalized and their condition was said to be stable, it added.

Among those injured, nine Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, five at Nair hospital and four at Poddar hospital.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.

A Government Resolution (GR) or order instructed all government, civic and zilla parishad hospitals and medical colleges to provide free treatment to participants injured during these events.