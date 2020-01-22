Jamia ‘sheroes’ protest with Mumbai students

Mumbai: Ayesha Renna and Ladeeda Farzana, the Jamia students, Delhi, who saved a male friend from being beaten by cops, came to Mumbai to join the pro­test over violence against students.

Renna and Farzana, known as ‘Sheroes of JMIU’ protested with city students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai and Shaheen Baug, Mumbra on Tuesday.

Renna and Ladeeda confronted police and stopped them from beating their friend with batons during a CAA protest. A video went viral on social media gar­n­ering support for bravery women.

At the event in memory of Rohit Vemula at TISS, Renna told the students, “I have my own identity. Women are coming ahead with their hijab to protest against CAA.

They call me a jihadi (terrorist) just because I wear a hijab but I am a woman and I am a student before anything else.” Ladeeda said, “I see the current situation as a struggle for social democracy. There should be inclusiveness in social platforms.

Do not turn India into a religious military. I want my right to speak with freedom of expression and I will assert my identity. Whatever is happening is initiation of a genocide.”