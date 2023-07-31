Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: Assistant PI Tikaram Meena's Dream Shattered After Tragic Death

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Assistant Police Inspector Tikaram Meena's dream of retiring to his village with his family were shattered when he lost his life in the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train shooting incident.

After 33 years of dedicated service in the Railway Protection Force, he was about to retire in 2025, eagerly anticipating a peaceful life in his beloved Shyampura village in Rajasthan.

Tikaram Meena's family, including his wife, son Dilkush 20, , daughter Puja Meena 22 and grandchildren, mourn his untimely demise. He had visited his daughter's house just a few days before the incident, expressing his desire to live in the village after retirement.

Puja Meena and her husband Dhanraj Meena, a railway employee, are devastated by the tragic loss of her father. Puja lives in Titwala with her husband.

Unfulfilled Dreams

Despite their grief, the Meena family finds solace in preparing for Dilakush's upcoming wedding and his pursuit of competitive exams. Tikaram had already begun planning for his son's marriage, but sadly, this dream will remain unfulfilled due to the senseless act of violence that took his life.

A Void in the Community

"Tikaram Meena's passing has deeply shaken the entire community, as he was a highly respected figure in the force and cherished by his family and friends. Remembered as a dedicated officer and a loving family man, his dreams of a peaceful retirement in the village were abruptly cut short by this tragic incident" said one of his colleague.

"The loss of Tikaram Meena has left a void that will be felt by all who knew him. His colleagues and friends remember him as not only a committed employee of the Western Railways but also a compassionate and helpful individual always ready to lend a helping hand. The entire community mourns the loss of a remarkable soul, taken away too soon by an act of violence" said a senior officer of WR.