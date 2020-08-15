Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Jains to observe Paryushana from home to avoid crowding

Mumbai: Various organisations representing the Jain community, in response to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's call, have decided to observe Paryushana from home in order to avoid crowding during the present Covid 19 crisis. The Paryushana starts from August 15 and ends on August 23.

During the Paryushana, the Jain community visits temples (derasar) to offer prayer. However, Thackeray on Friday held a virtual meeting with various organisations representing the Jain community and requested them to observe Paryushana from home to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from Covid 19 by not congregating for the same. Thackeray’s call was in line with the government’s decision to prohibit religious functions and gatherings during the present coronavirus pandemic to avoid its spread.

‘’The Jain Sanghatanas have accepted CM Uddhav Thackeray’s request and assured that the entire community is with the state government in this fight against Covid 19,’’ said the Chief Minister’s Office in a tweet.

In another tweet, the CMO said, ‘’ The CM has expressed gratitude to all the communities for showing restraint in celebrating Wari, Eid, Good Friday, Dahi Handi, Paryushan and ensuing Ganesh Utsav. This will go a long way in supporting humanity’s fight against coronavirus.’’

Dhree Mulund Shwetamber Murtipujak Jain Sangh Trustee Chetan Dedhia said the darshan of derasar will be available online. ‘’This year we have taken a revolutionary decision of conducting our festival through zoom. We have assured our cooperation to the state government as we support its decision not to open religious places during the present Covid 19 crisis,’’ he added.

Dedhia quoted the Bombay High Court's recent ruling declining to give relief to the Jain community to offer prayers in the temples during the Puryushana. The high court had observed ''God is within in and God is everywhere.''