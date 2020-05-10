Jail authorities need to win confidence of prisoners, says Bombay High Court

MUMBAI: Owing to the unprecedented situation of created by Covid-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court has said that it would be best if prisoners are looked after by the jail administration alone.
The bench of Justice Bharati Dangre also expressed displeasure over the fact that prison authorities at the Byculla women's cell, were not providing medications to the inmates suffering from other ailments and were relying solely on supplies from their relatives.
"It is time for the jail authorities to win over the confidence and faith of the inmates and their families that they would protect all prisoners (from the virus)," the judge observed.
Further, the bench noted that the applicant prisoner was not being given regular insulin as the government did not arrange for it and relied upon her relatives for the same.
"This is a very unhappy situation and as it is the duty of the jail superintendent to take care and particularly of those who are suffering from some ailment and assist them in upkeeping their medical health and well-being.
Further, all the necessary medical facilities should be made available to the inmates of the prison and they should not depend on outside supply from relatives," Justice Dangre ruled.
