Jail authorities need to win confidence of prisoners, says Bombay High Court

MUMBAI: Owing to the unprecedented situation of created by Covid-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court has said that it would be best if prisoners are looked after by the jail administration alone.

The bench of Justice Bharati Dangre also expressed displeasure over the fact that prison authorities at the Byculla women's cell, were not providing medications to the inmates suffering from other ailments and were relying solely on supplies from their relatives.

"It is time for the jail authorities to win over the confidence and faith of the inmates and their families that they would protect all prisoners (from the virus)," the judge observed.