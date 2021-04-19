'It's nothing but TOTAL CHAOS': Sanjay Raut demands special session of Parliament to discuss Covid situation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 68,631 fresh Covid-19 cases, breaking all its previous records of the highest number of cases reported in the past 24 hours. This pushed the statewide cumulative cases to 3,839,338, the state health department's bulletin stated.

At present, Maharashtra along with a huge COVID-19 surge is struggling with a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 8,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,347. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,79,311 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 87,698 active patients. On Sunday, 8,078 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,78,039. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 45 days.