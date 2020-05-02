“It’s not about food, UP laborers walking down due to pressure back home”: Nawab Malik

What is the Maharashtra government’s strategy to send migrant workers back to their home especially since you don’t have list of migrants with you?

Maharashtra being an industrial state has about 25-30 lakh migrant workers from various states. Most of them are centred around Mumbai metro region and Pune region. They belong to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and other states. It is a big challenge for us to arrange transportation for such a huge population to different States. After the Centre’s notification that States can ferry the migrants with mutual arrangements, we have formulated a guideline to streamline the process.

Could you please elaborate the process one needs to follow to go back home?

This process will be done at district level. Migrants have to approach local police station to submit their details along with the home town address. The record of all travellers across the district will be compiled by the district collector. He will then contact the concerned district in the other States to share the details. A plan to arrange buses and train will then be chalked out.

People have started submitting applications in police stations. We are trying to form groups of 30 travellers each. This will help us to ferry them together from pick up point to train stations and also to transport them directly to the home district. I think, the administration process will take another two or three days. Then we can start sending them home. Besides, there are people who wish to go by own vehicles. They will be given passes with a rider that they can carry passengers up to 50 percent of the seat capacity. For instance, an eight-seater SUV will be given permission to carry four passengers. A train with 24 bogies will carry about 1,200 passengers to follow social distancing norms.