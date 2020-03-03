'It’ll destroy Mumbai forever': Sanjay Nirupam reacts after Maha govt forms panel to prepare report on salt pan land for housing

On Tuesday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam took to Twitter and said that Maha Vikas Aghadi government's proposed opening up of the salt pan land for the construction of affordable homes will destroy Mumbai forever.

Nirupam asked Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat to also consider the city's ecological balance before opening up 355 acres of salt pan land situated between Mulund and Vikhroli.

The senior Congress leader wrote, "Dear Rev. Min. @bb_thoratji before opening up salt pan land for builder lobby in the name of affordable housing, kindly think of Mumbai’s ecological balance. Builder lobby is eyeing on this land to loot for a long time. Don’t fall into their trap. It’ll destroy Mumbai for ever."