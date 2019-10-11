It was a case of misunderstanding, not ragging, says Nair Hospital

Mumbai: Two resident doctors of the BYL Nair Hospital have proceeded on leave and left for their respective hometowns, after a tabloid recently published the story of a tiff she had with her senior.

According to Dr Bachi Hathiram, head of the ear, nose and throat (ENT) department, it was a misunderstanding between the two resident doctors, which was described as ‘ragging’ in the report.

When her name was published in the newspaper, she was chided by her family, who asked her if this is what she had been doing at college instead of focusing on her studies.

The report of the Anti-Ragging Committee does not indicate that the case is one of ragging. The hospital administration, followed protocol and reported the incident to the committee.

“As soon as we learnt about this incident, both doctors were individually counselled in the psychiatric department of the hospital, to avert any misstep on their part. After counselling, we ensured they were never left alone in the hospital or hostel premises,” said Dr Hathiram.

Further, the matter was resolved and both doctors had resumed work when the report appeared. This caused both doctors to be flooded with calls from their family and friends.

“It was an internal matter which was resolved by the hospital administration and Dr Hathiram. But when the article got published and I was named, I started getting calls and my family started questioning me, which made me upset.

Later, I discussed the matter with the dean and the head of the department and they allowed me to take some time off and visit my family,” said the junior doctor.

Dr R N Bharmal, dean, Nair Hospital, said the matter was escalated to their head of department and has been dealt with. “We called their parents and their issues were

discussed. The parents said they have no further objections in the matter. It was a misunderstanding and the issues have been resolved. Both doctors requested a short break, which we granted,” he said.